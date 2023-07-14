Senco Gold share price today opened at ₹430 per share on NSE and at ₹431 per share on BSE, delivering over 36 per cent listing gain to the lucky allottees against the issue price of ₹301 to ₹317 per equity shares. After strong debut, Senco Gold share price further ascended and went on to hit intraday high of ₹444 apiece on NSE and ₹443.80 apiece on BSE, extending the listing gain to the tune of 40 per cent within few minutes of share listing.

