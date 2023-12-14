Senco Gold: This jewellery stock is trading at 145% premium to its IPO price; is there room for more gains?
Senco Gold is a pan-India jewellery retail player with a history spanning more than five decades. The company's shares debuted on the Indian stock exchanges on July 14 at ₹405.3 per share, a 28% premium over the issue price of ₹317.
The Indian primary market took center stage this year, with the surge of IPOs capturing investor interest. Out of the 49 main board IPO listings this year so far, nine have demonstrated exceptional performance, recording gains of more than 100% from their IPO prices, and Senco Gold stands among the best performers.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started