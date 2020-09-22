Senior index manager charged with $900,000 insider-trading scheme

The U.S. said Yinghang “James" Yang, engaged in the scheme from April 2019 to October 2019, executing securities transactions in an unidentified co-conspirator’s brokerage account based on non-public information he gleaned while on the job, according to acting Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Seth DuCharme. While neither prosecutors nor the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission identified Yang’s employer, a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information confirmed it was S&P.