Senores Pharma share price hits record high rising 13% on Q1 results 2025. Doubles allottees' money in seven months.

Senores Pharma share price rallied as much as 13 per cent in Thursday's trading session after the company reported strong financial results for the quarter ending on June 30, 2025.

At 1:40 pm, the pharma stock was trading up 12.65 per cent higher at ₹686 apiece. Senores Pharmaceuticals shares opened at ₹648 per share on Thursday, as compared to previous close of ₹608.95 on Wednesday.

The pharma stock has doubled allottees money in just seven months of listing. Senores Pharma IPO had hit the primary market in December last year with a price band of ₹391.

Senores Pharmaceuticals Q1 results 2025 Senores Pharma reported a sharp rise in revenue, which grew 72% year-on-year and 21% quarter-on-quarter to ₹137.99 crore. Its net profit also saw significant growth, increasing 94 per cent YoY and 18 per cent QoQ to ₹21.18 crore.

At the EBITDA level, the company recorded a 60 per cent year-on-year and 76 per cent quarter-on-quarter jump to ₹34.16 crore. Although margins declined by 7 per cent compared to the previous year, they showed a strong recovery sequentially, climbing 45 per cent quarter-on-quarter to reach 25 per cent.

Senores derived the bulk of its revenue from regulated markets, which contributed 65% of total sales during the quarter. Revenue from this segment grew 69% year-on-year to ₹90 crore, and 40 per cent on a sequential basis.

Emerging markets, representing 21 per cent of the company’s revenue, recorded a 32 per cent year-on-year increase to ₹29 crore, although they experienced a 21 per cent quarter-on-quarter drop—likely due to seasonal factors or inventory realignments.

Revenue from other markets, accounting for the remaining 14 per cent of sales, surged 264 per cent year-on-year to ₹18.9 crore, but declined slightly by 2 per cent compared to the previous quarter.

“Continuing the momentum from last year, we have started FY26 well, with healthy performance across segments during the quarter. We launched 2 own ANDA products in the Regulated Markets during the quarter. We also received the ANDA approval for 4 products during the quarter. We have a strong pipeline in place which we will launch over the next couple of years. Our moat lies in our ability to serve the government channel in addition to the retail channel in the US. This gives us considerable competitive advantage in the US market. A large part of our product pipeline has potential to cater to the government contracts. Our capability to manufacture and supply controlled substances in US is another differentiator for us," said Swapnil Shah, Managing Director, Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited.