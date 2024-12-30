Senores Pharmaceuticals share price listed at stellar 53% premium at ₹600 on the NSE and ₹593.70 on the BSE on Monday.

The subscription status and Grey Market premium had indicated towards strng lising gains for the Senores Pharmaceuticals share price, that saw its public issue open on December 20, 2024 and ended on December 24, 2024.

The Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO was subscribed 97.86 times with 93.16 times subscription in the retail category, 97.84 times in QIB, and 100.35 times in the NII category

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO grey market premium or the GMP stood at + 284 as per Investorgain.co. The same meant Senores Pharmaceuticals shares were being traded in the grey market at ₹284 above the issue price,. It also meant that the market participants were anticipating the listing of Senores Pharmaceuticals share price at ₹675, with listing gains of 72.63% over the issue price.

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO price band had been set at ₹372 to ₹391 per share and listing of shares was well above the upper price band of the Issue price

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO was a book built issue of ₹582.11 crores. The issue comprised of the combination of fresh issue of 1.28 crore shares aggregating to ₹500.00 crores and also an offer for sale of 0.21 crore shares aggregating to ₹82.11 crores.

Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in December 2017 and primarily develops and produces pharmaceutical goods for the regulated markets of the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, but it also serves emerging nations.

Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets, Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Tablets, Ketoconazole Tablets, Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Capsules, Mexiletine Hydrochloride Capsules, Ketorolac Tromethamine Tablets, Diclofenac Potassium Tablets, Nicardipine Hydrochloride Tablets, Escitalopram Tablets, Prochlorperazine Maleate Tablets USP, Terazosin Capsules USP, Morphine Sulfate Tablets, Methadone Hydrochloride Tablets, Cyclobenzaprine Hydrochloride Tablets, Irbesartan Tablets, Risperidone Tablets, Topiramate Capsules, and Ivermectin Tablets are among the company's product line.