Sensex 2,000 points from all-time highs. Continue buy-on-dips? Experts weigh in2 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 12:58 PM IST
- Stock market update: Nifty today remained firm above 17,900 levels
Listen to this article
Indian stock markets were firm today in noon trade, boosted by positive global equities and lower oil prices. The BSE Sensex index today was up over 300 points to reclaim the 60,000 level while Nifty held on to the 17,900 levels. Indian rupee also moved higher today to 79.33 per US dollar. Data released last week showed India's consumer inflation dipped for the third straight month in July, giving rise to expectations that the Reserve Bank of India might slow down pace and quantum of rate hikes in the coming months. A fall in global oil prices, which dropped to 6-month lows, also boosted appeal of Indian equities.