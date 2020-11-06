Sensex just 400 points away from all-time highs: 10 updates

Indian stocks rose today with Sensex inching closer to its all-time high, boosted by shares of Reliance Industries. The Sensex rose over 500 points to as much as 41,868 as the rally extended to the fifth day. In January, Sensex had hit an all-time high of 42,273. The broader Nifty50 index was firm near 12,250. The rupee also strengthened sharply today.

Here are 10 updates from stock markets:

1) Reliance Industries on Thursday said it has secured a ₹9,550 crore investment in its retail business from Saudi Arabia's wealth fund, sending its shares 3% higher today. The oil-to-telecoms conglomerate's retail unit, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, has secured more than $3 billion in funding from various investors.

2) "The trend of the index is positive and we should work towards a target of 12300-12400. Since the markets have run-up in the last couple of days, it would be best to accumulate the Nifty on dips for higher targets. The support for the index is at 11500 so the risk-reward would be favorable if we enter closer to the support price," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

3) The rupee strengthened by 50 paise to 73.88 against the US dollar today, supported by foreign portfolio flows even as investors continued to wait for the outcome of the US elections.

4) On Thursday, foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹5,368.31 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

5) Among other gainers, the Nifty bank index climbed about 1%. HDFC twins rose between 1-2%.

6) The broader markets were also higher today. The BSE midcap index was up 0.5% while smallcap index 0.8%.

7) Most Asian markets were mixed Friday after the week's strong gains but traders remained upbeat as the chances of Joe Biden winning the US election increased even though the prospect of a contested election remains.

8) A Biden presidency and Republican Senate likely means Democrats will not be able to push ahead with regulatory changes and tax hikes, which observers said were both good for stocks.

9) "Overall risk sentiment is upbeat. A Biden White House would bring more stability and reduce uncertainty in foreign policy as well as domestic policy and therefore though it seems like the Republicans are on course to retain control of the Senate, investors do not seem to be too bothered about it at this stage," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

10) The US central bank provided some cheer to traders after its latest policy meeting Thursday as it pledged to do all it could to support the world's top economy. Boss Jerome Powell said more stimulus was "absolutely essential" to support the economy as the outlook was "extraordinarily uncertain" but that other tools were available to the Fed.

