Sensex @50,000: Markets give nearly 100% return in just 10 months

"The smooth transition in the US and President Biden's healing speech lifted the US markets to record highs. This feel-good factor is likely to spread to other markets too. FII inflows which had declined a bit during the last few days, have again turned strong going above ₹2200 crore on Wednesday. Apart from robust FII inflows, another major factor supporting the rally is the impressive corporate results which started in Q2 and continue in Q3," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

