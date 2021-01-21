Sensex @ 50K: Zerodha boss calls it painful rally, DSP chief says stay invested

As Sensex hits 50,000, Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath stated it 'as a most painful market rally of all time' and also expressed maybe expert opinions work once in a while.

On Thursday, Kamath took to Twitter to say Sensex hits 50000. The most painful market rally of all time. So many of my "expert" friends (and I) have been calling a top for many months now. So yeah, that is what you should make of expert opinions - maybe they work once in a while.

Sensex hits 50000. The most painful market rally of all time. So many of my "expert" friends (and I) have been calling a top for many months now. 🤐 So yeah, that is what you should make of expert opinions - maybe they work once in a while. — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) January 21, 2021

Equity benchmark indices scaled new record highs during early hours on Thursday with the Sensex crossing 50,000 mark for the first time. The bull run on D-Street was largely on the back of favourable global cues as investors hoped for more economic stimulus from new US President Joe Biden.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 255 points or 0.51 per cent at 50,047 while the Nifty 50 surged by 75 points or 0.51 per cent to 14,720.

Except for Nifty metal and realty, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty auto advancing by 1.1 per cent, private bank by 0.6 per cent and FMCG by 0.5 per cent.

Among stocks, Reliance Industries gained by 2.2 per cent to ₹2,100.35 per share after the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) gave a go-ahead to Future Group's scheme of arrangement and sale of assets to the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate.

Elated by the new high, Kalpen Parekh, President of DSP Investment Managers, compared his journey with the equity benchmark index narrating it as Sensex and I. He also noted, it always pays to stay invested.

The DSP boss took to Twitter on Thursday to say, Journey of Sensex and me.

Joined the industry (1998) - it was ~ 3500. Today - 50000. Halved almost thrice in between and doubled too every time within next few years. Markets Fluctuate - finally rise

To capture the rise - stay invested. To cushion the falls - asset allocate

Journey of Sensex and me



Joined the industry (1998) - it was ~ 3500



Today - 50000



Halved almost thrice in between & doubled too every time within next few years



Markets Fluctuate - finally rise



To capture the rise - stay invested

To cushion the falls - asset allocate — Kalpen Parekh (@KalpenParekh) January 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Asian stocks rose to new record highs tracking US markets as investors hoped for more economic stimulus from newly inaugurated US President Joe Biden to offset damage wreaked by Covid-19 pandemic.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan touched record highs and was last up by 0.85 per cent with markets across the region posting gains.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng breached the 30,000 level and rose by 0.31 per cent while Japan's Nikkei was up by 0.72 per cent. The rises in Asia followed fresh record highs on Wall Street overnight.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.83 per cent, the S&P 500 gained by 1.39 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.97 per cent.









