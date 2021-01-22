Sensex almost doubles from its March lows to vault past 50,000

Joe Biden, who took over as the 46th president of the US on Wednesday, is expected to push through a nearly $2 trillion US fiscal stimulus plan, a move that may support stocks worldwide. From the lowest point in March, the Sensex has climbed 95.73% while the BSE Midcap index soared 99% and the BSE Smallcap index surged 113% till date. With an aggregate current market capitalization of ₹196.51 trillion, the stock markets have made investors wealthier by ₹94.64 trillion since last March. The Sensex contribution to the overall market cap is 49%, while the BSE Midcap and the BSE Smallcap contribute about 13% each.

