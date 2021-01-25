Sensex and me: Renu Maheshwari’s journey

NEW DELHI: With the Sensex crossing 50,000, Mint has launched 'Sensex and me'. In it, finance professionals and investors document their lives alongside the Sensex with all its ups and downs. Renu Maheshwari, SEBI registered investment advisor, CEO and principal advisor at Finzscholarz Wealth Managers LLP, shares her journey today.

My journey in the market

I entered the work force in 1988 after my MBA. It was an era of fixed deposits (FDs), insurance policies, and real estate investing. I was a good saver and made my initial investments in FDs. My first big investment was in land in 1991 and active meaningful investment in equity started in late 1999.

That was the time of dot com boom which was followed by a market crash. I invested when Sensex was at about 4,600 level. It touched 5,400 within six months and then crashed to 2,900. I had invested heavily in shares of some IT companies. Inspite of the huge profits, I decided to wait for capital gains exemption time frame and lost almost all the gains I had made. The saving grace was that I had liquidated some stocks at the peak of the market to make a down payment for our house. I had made the mistake of parking money needed for short-term goals in the stock market. I had invested in Unit 64 scheme which I redeemed and parked the money in stocks. This money I needed in next three-four months and as the market crashed, I suffered losses. It was reduced to less than half. Dejected and unhappy I liquidated some stocks at low levels to make payments to the developer.

In the meantime, I started studying personal finance and learnt about some basic principles of investing, like not trying to time the market and keeping investments and emotions separate. I created a diversified portfolio of stocks and mutual funds. It has given a CAGR that has beat the Sensex since 2000.

I manoeuvred the subsequent crashes and upswings well. When the market crashed in 2008, I survived well because, I did not need the money in the immediate term. I hardly paid attention to the market crash and continued to invest at all market levels. During the low-return phase of 2010 to 2013, my investments in IT companies from past started giving great returns. But all the while I continued to invest which benefitted us in subsequent market upswings. By this time, I was very confident about navigating the markets. In my over two-decade experience of investing in equity markets I have learnt that one should stick to asset allocation at all times and not get distracted by market movements.

(As told to Renu Yadav.)

