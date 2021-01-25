Sensex and me: Renu Maheshwari’s journey

That was the time of dot com boom which was followed by a market crash. I invested when Sensex was at about 4,600 level. It touched 5,400 within six months and then crashed to 2,900. I had invested heavily in shares of some IT companies. Inspite of the huge profits, I decided to wait for capital gains exemption time frame and lost almost all the gains I had made. The saving grace was that I had liquidated some stocks at the peak of the market to make a down payment for our house. I had made the mistake of parking money needed for short-term goals in the stock market. I had invested in Unit 64 scheme which I redeemed and parked the money in stocks. This money I needed in next three-four months and as the market crashed, I suffered losses. It was reduced to less than half. Dejected and unhappy I liquidated some stocks at low levels to make payments to the developer.