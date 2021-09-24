Sensex milestones to 60,000: How much wealth you would have made

“Sensex reaching this milestone is quite an achievement in these Covid times and a shot in the arm for bulls who are in total control of this market. The outperformance of India during September so far is stunning with MSCI World Index down 2.13 % and Nifty up by 4.03%. The poor performance of the Shanghai Composite due to regulatory crackdown and the China Plus One policy have again made India an attractive investment destination for FIIs," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

