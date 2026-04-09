Sensex at 95,000 in 9 months? Morgan Stanley says bull market ahead, predicts 24% upside

Morgan Stanley's Ridham Desai, in the latest note, said that the Indian stock market looks poised for a strong upmove in the coming months, even as pessimism prevails currently due to the ongoing geopolitical conflict in the Middle East. A confluence of weak trailing performance, valuations, positioning and earnings is behind Morgan Stanley's bullish view.
Against this backdrop, it projects Sensex target for 2026 at the 95,000 level in its base-case scenario, signalling a near 24% upside from current levels. The index closed at 76,631 on April 9.
Morgan Stanley said, in a report dated April 8, that the Indian stock market's 12-month trailing performance is the worst in history, and relative valuations are at previous troughs.
According to the brokerage's estimates, Sensex is nearly the cheapest ever in gold terms. At the same time, FPI positioning has weakened significantly even though the earnings upcycle has resumed, except for some temporary weakness in March due to geopolitical tensions. Interestingly, Indian companies are generating a larger share of profits compared to their weight in the index.
On the policy front, the RBI has turned the sentiment on the rupee, which remains undervalued, while policy momentum looks strong too, and the domestic bid has withstood a major market drawdown.
The base-case scenario for Sensex, which projects a year-end target of 95,000 with a 50% possibility, suggests that it would command a trailing P/E multiple of 23.5x, ahead of the 25-year average of 22x.
The premium over the historical average reflects "greater confidence in the medium-term growth cycle in India, India's lower beta, a higher terminal growth rate and a predictable policy environment."
The scenario assumes continuation in India's gains in macro stability via fiscal consolidation, increased private investment, and a positive gap between real growth and real rates. It assumes robust domestic growth, steady global growth and benign oil prices, along with a positive liquidity environment as the base case for monetary policy.
"We do not anticipate a bunching of issuances, and the retail bid keeps its nose ahead of the supply. Sensex earnings compound at 17% annually through F2028," it added.
Meanwhile, in its bull case scenario, Morgan Stanley projects Sensex year-end target at 107,000, with a 30% likelihood of playing out. In addition to the above conditions, oil below $70/bbl is a key assumption, along with a higher earnings growth estimate of 19% annually over F2025-28.
On the flip side, in case oil prices average over $100 in the coming months, triggering central bank tightening, a slowdown in global growth and a possible US recession, Sensex could end the year at 76,000. This scenario has a 20% possibility.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
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