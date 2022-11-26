Sensex at all-time high but not a happy year for many investors. Why?3 min read . Updated: 26 Nov 2022, 09:38 AM IST
- Stock portfolio: Whenever mid-cap and small-cap segments underperform, retail portfolios fail to outperform, believe experts
Stock portfolio: On account of FIIs' buying and rally in large-cap stocks, key benchmark indices climbed to new peak on Friday. NSE Nifty hit record high of 18,534, BSE Sensex hit life-time high of 62,447 while Nifty Bank climbed to a new peak of 43,339. However, despite key indices surging to its record highs, jubilant mood of Indian stock market is not reflective in stock portfolio of retail investors.