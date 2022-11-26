Sensex at all-time high but not a happy year for many investors. Why?

Highlighting upon the reasons for stock portfolio of retail investors not benefitting from recent rally, Vishal Wagh, Research Head at Bonanza Portfolio said, "This is a normal tendency of the market. Whenever mid-cap and small-cap segments underperform, retail portfolios fail to outperform. There is a handful of mid-cap and small-cap stocks, which are doing wonderful. But these are not in the portfolio due to their underperformance in the last couple of years. For example PSU basket defense stocks. Even, in any case, this kind of stock has booked out once they start gaining at the very initial stage. So, allocation is a major issue at this end."

