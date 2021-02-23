Sensex attempt to rebound fails, ends 570 points off day's highs. Midcaps shine

"Our market rebounded sharply in the first half today; because the prices were a bit oversold which was then supported by the global recovery. However, it failed to sustain at higher levels as we saw individual pockets once again started feeling the heat. If we meticulously observe today’s high, it precisely coincided with the ’20-day EMA’ and hence, acted as a sturdy wall. Going ahead, till the time Nifty doesn’t go beyond 14900-15000, the short term momentum is likely to be on the downside. Hence, traders are continuously advised to use intraday recoveries to lighten up longs. The immediate resistance zone remains at 14775 – 14850; whereas 14665 followed by 14635 are to be seen as key supports. The way Nifty is shaped up, we will not be surprised to see Nifty sliding below these supports soon to test 14570 – 14470 levels."

