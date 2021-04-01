Indian stocks markets started the new financial on a strong note with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rising over 1%. BSE Sensex gained over 500 points to 50,029 while the broader Nifty 50 index closed 1.2% higher at 14,867, led by gains in metal and auto stocks. Indian markets will be closed for a holiday on Friday.

The broader markets - BSE midcap and smallcap indices - outperformed and ended higher in range of 1.6-2%.

Leading the charge today, the Nifty metals index and the Nifty auto index advanced 5.33% and 1.6%, respectively. Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra gained between 1.5% and 3.8% after posting strong March sales numbers.

"Once again the Nifty has nudged closer to the important level of 14,950. Due to a trading holiday tomorrow, we would need to evaluate this next week: If we can cross 14,950, we should be able to resume the uptrend and head towards 15,300. If we resist and take a U-turn again, we will be sideways and if we break 14500, we will revisit the recent lows of 14200-14250. Hence, we are at a crucial juncture from where a trading opportunity on the upside or downside may emerge," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Shares of many PSU banks surged after the government on Wednesday infused a total of ₹14500 crore in state-run lenders Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India and UCO Bank.

Global markets were mostly higher after US President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced sweeping $2.3 trillion plan to rebuild America's infrastructure.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services

"Markets across the globe were boosted by Biden’s $2.3tn spending plan. The rally in the domestic market was led by positive cues from global peers, strong buying in metal stocks and recovery in banking sector. Metal stocks outshined other sectorial indices on reports of possible price hike. PSU banks were also in focus today as the government announced capital infusion of Rs.14500Cr in 4 PSBs."

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

"Markets are likely to take cues from global peers as stimulus package announcement in the US last night led to renewed buying interest in the global markets. In the near term, positive bias is expected to continue however, rising COVID cases in India would remain a key concern. As Q4 earning season is approaching, Investors focus will shift to earnings announcements and management commentary."

Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President, Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities

“Indian markets pulled back swiftly this week even though it was a short trading week. The record GST collection in March (Rs.1.23 lakh cr) points to the sustained economic recovery even though the number of Covid-19 cases are on the rise. After the fiscal year end investors are back into the market with more action seen in the mid and small cap space. The Nifty-50 has once again bounced above the 50 DMA which is a good sign. Going forward the RBI policy and earnings season could be the next trigger for the market."

Hemant Kanawala, Head – Equity, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

"Domestically, covid cases in India continue to rise although Maharashtra remains the epicentre accounting for 60% of the cases in India. So far there have been sporadic announcements limiting mobility and commercial activities in Maharashtra and other states such as Rajasthan, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh among others. However, so far the rise in cases and localized restrictions has not led to any major disruption in economic activity. Globally vaccination drive has been strong in UK and USA and hence these economies are expected to normalise sooner than others. Hence investors focus should be on export oriented industries like IT, Pharma, Specialty chemicals and auto ancillaries. As we are entering the earnings season, investors focus will shift to corporate commentary along with the results to get guidance for the future outlook. The Nifty is trading at P/B of 4.2, which is close to post GFC high. The second wave of Covid and high valuation are expected to maintain volatility in the markets in the near term."

