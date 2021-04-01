Sensex back above 50,000 but analysts say markets at 'crucial juncture'

"Domestically, covid cases in India continue to rise although Maharashtra remains the epicentre accounting for 60% of the cases in India. So far there have been sporadic announcements limiting mobility and commercial activities in Maharashtra and other states such as Rajasthan, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh among others. However, so far the rise in cases and localized restrictions has not led to any major disruption in economic activity. Globally vaccination drive has been strong in UK and USA and hence these economies are expected to normalise sooner than others. Hence investors focus should be on export oriented industries like IT, Pharma, Specialty chemicals and auto ancillaries. As we are entering the earnings season, investors focus will shift to corporate commentary along with the results to get guidance for the future outlook. The Nifty is trading at P/B of 4.2, which is close to post GFC high. The second wave of Covid and high valuation are expected to maintain volatility in the markets in the near term."