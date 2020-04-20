Sensex bear rally unsustainable despite recovery, warn analysts

Indian equities rebounded in April in sync with a global stocks rally, after a massive sell-off in March following the covid-19-led lockdown. However, analysts said this may not be a sustainable rally.

The Sensex and Nifty indices have gained around 7% in April so far after losing more than 20% in the previous month. However, give the limited upside for Indian equities, analysts have cut ratings and targets on stock markets. With a likely steep fall in earnings estimates, it may be too early to assert that equity markets in India have discounted all negatives as cases of covid-19 have been escalating, analysts said.

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday announced measures that are expected to nudge lending and support the weak economy, but analysts are concerned that policy transmission will remain a key challenge as excess liquidity is not benefiting all entities.

Markets may not retest fresh lows given reduced global risks, but Indian equities are likely to lag the region on expectations of slower recovery, said analysts at Goldman Sachs. India’s rising number of confirmed cases, an extension of the nationwide lockdown to 3 May and limited fiscal easing so far compared to other major economies may result in the economy recovering more gradually than some of its North Asian peers, said the global brokerage firm.

“We view the current rally as a bear market rally, which are common in history. For example, Nifty saw four distinct rallies ranging from 12% to 25% in 2008 within an overall bear market with 60% peak-to-trough decline," it said.

It may be a long run for the Indian indices to reach January’s record high levels. Sensex and Nifty touched their respective highs on 20 January and have since eroded 25.28% and 25.45% respectively. One factor that could prove a hurdle to India’s current equity rally is the March quarter corporate earnings that kick-started last week with most analysts expecting it to be disappointing.

The near-term uncertainties on growth and earnings estimates remain extremely high, said Nomura analysts Saion Mukherjee and Neelotpal Sahu.

“We think the market will not only struggle with forecasting near-term earnings impact, but also the medium- to longer-term impact of the spread of covid-19," they said.

