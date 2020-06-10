Sensex beats global markets. Key factors behind today's 300-point rally

“The market took a dramatic turn in the second half of the trading session on buying in private banks and NBFCs, as Nifty continued to hold above the 10000 mark. The market mostly traded in a narrow range due to uncertain global cues and nervousness ahead of the outcome of the US Fed meet. Tomorrow could be the most crucial day for the market as the market has formed a tight range-bound activity and on the dismissal of the trading range, Nifty would enter in trending (impulsive) activity. Above the level of 10150, Nifty would move to 10350 and below the level of 10000, Nifty may fall to 9950."