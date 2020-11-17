Sensex breaches 44,000-mark as vaccine optimism leads markets to new high

Morgan Stanley has upgraded target for Sensex to 50,000 by December 2021 from an earlier target of 37300 for June 21 as it feels that the coming growth cycle is not fully priced in, hence there is more upside to the index. The global brokerage firm has also increased FY2021, FY2022, and FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for the BSE Sensex by 15%, 10%, and 9%, respectively indicating between 6% and 7% above consensus estimates. The target for Sensex imply that the index would trade at a forward price to earnings (PE) multiple of 16 times.