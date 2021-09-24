Sensex breaches 60,000

Mumbai: Buoyed by widespread optimism among investors, Indian markets scaled fresh record high on Friday, but gave up early gains towards the end of the trading day. The Sensex closed above 60,000 for the first time ever while weak global equities could not deter the upside momentum Indian markets.

The BSE Sensex surged 163.11 points or 0.27% closing at 60,048.47. The Nifty gained 30.25 points or 0.17% to close at 17,853.20.

Stocks in other Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Friday as the Nikkei in Japan jumped 2.06% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 1.45%.

According to Piyush Garg, CIO - ICICI Securities Ltd Indian markets have been performing well over the last few quarters due to robust liquidity, upward earnings cycle, economic revival led by fading covid-19 effect.

However, market participants should be wary of the rising inflation and resulting removal of liquidity from the system, he cautioned. Garg added that rising inflation risk and withdrawal of ultra-easy monetary policy by global central banks (mainly Federal Reserve) may trigger a sharp rise in bond yields which can cause risk assets to correct sharply.

Indian markets have been rising in most days of September despite periodic nervousness around China’s wealth gains Evergrande debt defaults cascading to a global crisis and US Federal Reserve rate tapering decision. Though most analysts are confident of the rally in Indian markets rally to be consistent, valuation concerns have been looming large.

“The economic growth is just beginning to turn around, credit growth is beginning to see some stability. So there is a large runway ahead as far as the long term is concerned. In the short term the frontline indices look a little heated on momentum readings. Also when you score the markets cumulatively on historically valuation parameters they are slightly stretched," said Vinit Sambre, head-equities, DSP Investment Managers. Markets are now trading close to 20 times to the FY23 earnings.

Meanwhile, India volatility index or India VIX which is also called, a gauge of fear, increased 1.92% closing at 16.92% on Friday. The rise in VIX indicates a increase of anxiety among investors.

However, Jefferies said Indian stock market has remained extraordinarily resilient. It said that the structural bull story in India remains in place with growing evidence that a new residential property cycle has commenced after a seven-year downturn despite the setback triggered by the Delta wave.

Aside from the risk of another Covid wave, the major domestic risk to the stock market is a change in the Reserve Bank of India’s dovish policy, Jefferies said. Easy money stance led by Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy has been one key driver of the stock market rally. “But India also seems to be at a major inflection point in earnings with the corporate profits to GDP ratio bouncing off an all-time low of 1.2% in FY20 to an estimated 2.1% in FY21," it said in a note on 23 September.

