Sensex breaches 60,000

Aside from the risk of another Covid wave, the major domestic risk to the stock market is a change in the Reserve Bank of India’s dovish policy, Jefferies said. Easy money stance led by Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy has been one key driver of the stock market rally. “But India also seems to be at a major inflection point in earnings with the corporate profits to GDP ratio bouncing off an all-time low of 1.2% in FY20 to an estimated 2.1% in FY21," it said in a note on 23 September.

