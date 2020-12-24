Sensex clocks longest stretch of weekly gains since 2018: What analysts say

"Nifty index opened positively and continued the upside move during the day and closed at 13,749.25 levels with a total gain of 148 points with the help of Reliance, that gained over 2% in a day to close near the 20,00 mark. On the sectoral front, all indices contributed to the gain while Nifty IT was the top laggard for the day. The stock specific move has been witnessed in Reliance, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors and Axis Bank while top losers were Infosys, Grasim, Nestle. On the technical front, the benchmark index has shown full recovery on a weekly basis and closed on a green note, which indicates positive strength in the market. Moreover, a momentum Indicator RSI has also bounced from 55 level and closed at 67.39 levels which points to the positive breadth in the benchmark index. At present the Nifty has a support at 13,450 levels while resistance comes at 13,800 levels," said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking.