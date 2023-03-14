Sensex closes below 58,000 as market continues to slide for 4th day2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 05:11 PM IST
- Markets are dancing to the global tunes and we’ll see the reaction to the US inflation in early trade on Wednesday. Indications are in the favor of some breather after the recent slide but the upside seems capped too, said an expert
Indian market started the day flat but lost traction soon and then continued to fall through the day as investors around the globe remained jittery on the back of US bank turmoil. At close, Nifty was down 111 points, or 0.65%, at 17,043.30 and Sensex ended the day at 57,900.19 - a loss of 337.66 points, or 0.58%.
