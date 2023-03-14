Sensex closes below 58,000 as market continues to slide for 4th day

“The only positive factor today was the WPI data for Feb’23, which came in at 25-month low at 3.85%. Markets are likely to remain under pressure in the near term, as the US banking crisis deepens with more and more US banks coming under the cloud. Now all eyes will be on the US inflation data that will be released late on Tuesday and would be key factor for the Fed’s decision on interest rate in its upcoming meeting amidst the ongoing banking turmoil," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services