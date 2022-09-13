Sensex closes in on peak, but recovery not broad-based

The 30-share blue-chip index has mostly caught up with its October 2021 highs and is only 3.4% below that level as of the closing of trade on Monday. However, across the universe of BSE-listed stocks, only a handful (6.7%) have done better than that, showed a Mint analysis. Among large-cap stocks, this share was 23.5%, while among mid-caps and small-caps, the share of stocks doing better was 16.2% and 5.7%, respectively.