Sensex conquers 45K. Analysts eye 13,500 levels on Nifty

India's stock market indices scaled new highs with benchmark index Sensex closing above 45,000 points for the first time ever. The Reserve Bank today upgraded its GDP target for the current fiscal year and kept interest rates steady in the face of stubbornly high inflation

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 1% higher at 45,079 while the NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.95% higher at a record closing high of 13,258.55 with both indices gaining over 2% for the week and clocking their fifth straight week of gains.

The RBI today also announced measures to improve access to funding for stressed sectors and Governor Shaktikanta Das reiterated that the central bank would take further steps when necessary to ensure ample rupee liquidity to sustain visible growth impulses.

The Nifty Banking index, which surged nearly 24% in November, ended up 2.05%, with ICICI Bank, SBI and Axis Bank posting strong gains. The broader markets too ended with healthy gains.

Here is what analysts said on today's market performance:

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

"The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. The pickup of upside momentum in the later part and the negation of bearish pattern of daily (bearish engulfing) and weekly (doji) timeframe chart is expected to result in further strengthening of upmove in the near term. The upside levels to be watched for the next week is at 13500 levels and the immediate support is placed at 13150."

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking

"On charts, Nifty has managed to trade above 21 and 50 Moving averages in all the time frame, which suggests northward journey in the counter. A daily momentum indicator RSI and MACD both have shown positive crossover on the daily chart which adds more bullishness to the price. Currently, Nifty has support at 13000 level while resistance comes at 13300 level, which if triggered can show 13500 levels in near term."

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

"With all the major events behind us, we feel global cues would dictate the market trend ahead. Besides, news related to COVID vaccines will also be in focus. Mostly rate-sensitive ended on strong footing and we may see follow-up buying next week. Having said that, traders should not get carried away with the prevailing buoyancy and stick to quality names as we can’t ignore the possibility of an intermediate corrective phase."





