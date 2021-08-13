Sensex conquers 55,000, Nifty 16,500. What is driving up the stock markets?

“FPIs appear to have changed their investment strategy in August. After selling equity worth ₹11,308 crore in July FPIs have turned buyers in August. Up to 13th August, FPIs have bought equity worth ₹1,795 crore. The small figure indicates a lack of conviction on the part of FIIs in the market rally. The market is now driven by retail investors who account for 45% of cash market transactions. At least for the present, FPIs are not the leaders but followers," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.