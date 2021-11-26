Sensex cracks 1,200 pts on fears of new covid variant; realty, auto stocks bleed

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Gold prices are trading up by 0.4% at ₹47,601 per 10 grams.
In global markets, gold eased and is set for the worst week in five months, as prices were hammered by increasing bets that the US Federal Reserve would accelerate the pace of stimulus tapering and raise interest rates sooner to curb rising inflation.
Crude oil prices slid more than 1% on concerns that a global supply surplus could swell in the first quarter following a coordinated release of crude reserves among major consumers, led by the US.
In news from the FMCG sector, India’s largest consumer goods makers HUL and ITC have hiked prices across categories for the second time this fiscal, while others have guided for similar action as they look to offset high inflation of key raw materials.
While Hindustan Unilever (HUL) raised prices in the range of 4-22% across its soaps and detergents segment, it stood at 7-10% for ITC’s personal care brands.
Parle Products plans to increase prices by 8-10% across its biscuits, snacks and confectionery products in the ongoing quarter ending December.
Higher crude oil and palm oil prices, coupled with revival of demand for consumer goods have forced the companies to effect calibrated price hikes. For instance, Palm fatty acid distillate, a chemical used in home and personal products, has surged 60% to US$1,220 per metric tonne in the past 12 months.
Reportedly, the price hike by the maker of Dove shampoos and Lux soaps will be over and above the 11.5% rise it had implemented during April-September.
Distributors for ITC said that its personal care brands Fiama, Vivel and Engage have turned costlier with bigger packs, especially those above 500 gm, bearing the brunt.
Meanwhile, Dabur may also look at another round of price increases in the fourth quarter of the ongoing fiscal, its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mohit Malhotra said.
These investors include Blackstone, BlackRock, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Govt of Singapore Investment Corp and Capital International, among others.
The 10 investment banks managing the issue are reaching out to as many as 100 top global fund managers, sovereign and pension money managers and private equity funds.
Reports suggest that the share sale will likely value the insurance giant at around US$110 bn.
All being said, the finance ministry is yet to take a final decision on the IPO timeline. The IPO is expected in the March 2022 quarter.
Earlier this month, DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta said,
On LIC IPO, we are working very hard. For the capital market, it will be a very big event in the first quarter of 2022.
The government is looking to offload up to 10% of its stake through the IPO as well as primary issuance of new shares for expansion of the insurer.
Starting with an initial capital of ₹50 m in 1956, LIC's asset base crossed ₹38 lakh crore with total investments of ₹36.8 lakh crore and a life fund of ₹34.4 lakh crore at the end of March 2021, it said two months ago.
How LIC’s IPO sails through remains to be seen. Meanwhile, stay tuned for more updates from this space.