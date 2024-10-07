Sensex crashes 1,000 points from Monday’s high; what drags the Indian stock market?

The Indian stock market experienced notable volatility on Monday, October 7, with the benchmark Sensex plunging nearly 1,000 points from its intraday high amid a broad-based selloff.

Nishant Kumar
Updated7 Oct 2024, 11:36 AM IST
The Indian stock market experienced notable volatility on Monday, October 7, with the benchmark Sensex plunging nearly 1,000 points from its intraday high amid a broad-based selloff. The Sensex opened at 81,926.99 against its previous close of 81,688.45 and rose nearly 450 points to 82,137.77. The index, however, erased all gains and tanked 998 points from the intraday high level to touch the level of 81,139.62 on the downside. Around 11:30 am, the index traded 70 points lower at 81,618.

The Nifty 50 opened at 25,084.10 against its previous close of 25,014.60 and touched its intraday high and low of 25,143 and 24,798.65, respectively. The volatility index India VIX jumped over 6 per cent during the session.

(More to come)

First Published:7 Oct 2024, 11:36 AM IST
