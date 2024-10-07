The Indian stock market experienced notable volatility on Monday, October 7, with the benchmark Sensex plunging nearly 1,000 points from its intraday high amid a broad-based selloff. The Sensex opened at 81,926.99 against its previous close of 81,688.45 and rose nearly 450 points to 82,137.77. The index, however, erased all gains and tanked 998 points from the intraday high level to touch the level of 81,139.62 on the downside. Around 11:30 am, the index traded 70 points lower at 81,618.

