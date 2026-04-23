Sensex crashes 1,600 points in 2 days, Nifty 50 falls below 24,150: Key factors driving the benchmarks down explained

Stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, continued witnessing a strong selloff for the second consecutive session on Thursday, 23 April. In intraday trade on Thursday, the 30-share pack crashed by more than 850 points, or 1%, while the NSE barometer Nifty 50, too, plunged 1% to the day's low of 24,135.

However, the mid and small-cap segments continued their outperformance. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices declined by up to half a per cent during Thursday's session after closing higher on Wednesday.

Over the just two sessions, the Sensex has crashed nearly 1,600 points, or 2%. The Nifty 50 has also lost almost 2% over the two days.

What is driving stock market benchmarks down? According to experts, here are the key factors behind the selloff in the Indian stock market benchmarks:

1. Poor show of banking, other heavyweights Selloff in banking stocks, which hold significant weight in benchmarks, is one of the main reasons behind the sharp decline in the Sensex and the Nifty .

Nifty Bank, Private Bank, PSU Bank, and Financial Services indices fell more than 1% during the session. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the key drags on the headline indices.

Apart from them, the auto pack also suffered strong losses. The Nifty Auto index declined more than 2% during the session.

Experts say investors are booking profits in heavyweights amid persisting uncertainties over the US-Iran conflict, which has raised the possibilities of earnings downgrades in FY27.

2. Crude oil again above $100 Brent Crude prices rose more than 1% to trade levels beyond $103 a barrel amid a fresh escalation of tensions between the US and Iran.

According to media reports, despite the ceasefire, the US military has intercepted at least three Iranian-flagged tankers in ‌Asian waters, and Iran seized two ships in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday.

"A spike in crude oil prices is a main factor behind the selloff. Prices have again inched above the $100 mark and are sustaining, keeping market sentiment weak," Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking, said.

3. Uncertainty over a potential US-Iran final truce Market participants are reacting to lingering uncertainties about the fate of the US-Iran conflict. Even though US President Donald Trump has extended the ceasefire with Iran for an indefinite period, some reports suggested that the US is not willing to extend the ceasefire beyond a few days.

Moreover, the timeline of talks is still not clear. The anticipated second round of peace talks between the two countries did not take place as neither side showed up for talks in Pakistan.

Also Read | Iran slams US for ‘hypocrisy’ as Trump extends ceasefire

"With total uncertainty becoming the new normal, there is no clarity on the near-term direction of the market. With the duration of the war going beyond everyone’s initial expectations and the price of Brent crude bouncing back to $103, there is increasing risk to global growth in general and higher risk to India’s macros in particular," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

4. FII selling After buying Indian equities for some days, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have resumed selling Indian stocks in the cash segment. Over the last three sessions, they have sold Indian stocks worth more than ₹5,000 crore in the cash segment.

FIIs are largely selling in large-caps, and as per some experts, they are buying stocks in the mid and small-cap segments, which is supporting broader markets.

"A significant trend in the Indian market is the outperformance of the broader market, where there is no significant pressure from FII selling. In fact, FIIs are buying many stocks in the mid and small-cap segments. Therefore, this outperformance of the broader market is likely to continue," said Vijayakumar.

5. Technical factor According to Axis Securities, the Nifty 50 is currently hovering near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the February–March 2026 decline. The market is consolidating at higher levels, and the next directional move will depend on developments in the US-Iran conflict.

Vikram Kasat, the head of advisory at PL Capital, said a decisive breakout and sustained movement above the 24,680 hurdle is required to extend the broader upward trend toward the next target of 24,900. If the market breaks below 24,300, it could trigger a deeper corrective move to fill the underlying gap zone down to 23,860, said Kasat.

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