Sensex crashes 1,800 points, investors lose ₹12 lakh crore— US-Iran war, crude shock, other key factors explained

Stock market crash today: It was a bloodbath on Dalal Street on Wednesday morning, as the Indian stock market suffered sharp losses in morning trade on March 4, as investors continued to dump risk assets amid the ongoing US-Iran war, which shows no signs of easing.

The conflict in West Asia has pushed crude oil prices significantly higher, stoking fresh inflation concerns and dealing a strong blow to expectations of near-term rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of India.

Sensex crashed nearly 1,800 points, or 2.2%, to drop to an intraday low of 78,443.20, while the Nifty 50 plunged over 550 points, or 2.3%, to the day's low of 24,305.40. The midcap and small-cap indices on the BSE crashed more than 2% each.

India VIX jumped over 20% to hover near the 21 mark, indicating heightened nervousness in the market.

Investors lost ₹12 lakh crore as the overall market capitalisation of BS-listed firms dropped to ₹445 lakh crore in intraday trade on Wednesday, compared to ₹457 lakh crore in the previous session.

Why is the stock market falling? Key factors explained Let's take a look at five key factors behind the market selloff:

1. US-Iran war: No signs of easing The tensions between Iran and the US-Israel have been escalating since the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the exchange of a barrage of missiles continues in West Asia. Israel on Tuesday claimed it launched fresh attacks in Tehran and Beirut. US President Donald Trump on Monday said the war could end in the next four to five weeks, but that he was prepared “to go far longer than that.”

"With the war escalating and crude oil rising, markets are going into a period of heightened uncertainty. Nobody knows how long this conflict will go on and what will be the extent of the havoc it could wreak," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, noted.

2. Rupee plunges to record low The Indian rupee slumped 66 paise to an all-time low of 92.15 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, as the US dollar index jumped to a multi-month high amid rising inflation risks from the US-Iran war.

A weaker rupee can accelerate foreign capital outflows from the Indian stock market, as it signals pressure on corporate profitability from higher input costs.

According to Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, technically, the rupee may remain volatile within the 91.00–92.00 range in the near term, with crude price action and geopolitical developments being the key drivers.

3. Crude oil at a multi-month high Brent Crude is trading above $82 per barrel, while WTI Crude has surged above $75 per barrel, as escalating US-Iran tensions have disrupted shipments.

A sharp jump in crude prices can widen India's current account deficit, weaken the Indian rupee, raise inflation, and accelerate foreign capital outflows.

According to economists, for India, which imports more than 90% of its crude oil, the impact of rising crude prices can be significant. Every $1 increase in the price of a barrel of crude oil raises the country's import bill by around ₹16,000 crore.

"For India, the real concern is the potential inflation and its consequences on economic growth. From the market perspective, the real issues are a potentially widening trade deficit, a depreciating currency, higher inflation, and perhaps lower growth. If this fear materialises, corporate earnings will be impacted. This is the fear in the market. This fear will materialise only if the war lingers for long. If it ends in, say, 3 to 4 weeks, things will be back to normal," said Vijayakumar.

4. FII selloff Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have resumed selling Indian equities amid heightened geopolitical risks and a falling Indian currency.

In February, they sold Indian stocks worth ₹6,641 crore in the cash segment, marking their eighth consecutive month of net selling in Indian equities. On March 2, they sold Indian stocks worth ₹3,295.64 crore in the cash segment.

5. Increased geopolitical risks cast a shadow on earnings revival prospects The war in West Asia has increased geopolitical and geoeconomic risks due to the disruption in energy supply.

Market participants fear that a prolonged war between the US and Iran will keep crude oil prices high for a longer period, thereby inflating inflationary pressures and weighing on global economic growth.

This will lead to low consumer demand and higher input costs, reducing companies' profitability.

Market fears that the growth-valuation mismatch, which has been keeping the Indian market's returns muted for more than a year, may widen going forward.

