Sensex crashes 2,200 points; investors lose ₹12 lakh crore— Key factors behind market crash explained

The Indian stock market suffered massive losses in early deals on Monday, March 9, due to a sharp selloff across sectors amid rising tensions in West Asia (Middle East), a steep rise in crude oil prices, and weak global cues.

The Sensex crashed nearly 2,200 points, or almost 3%, to an intraday low of 76,733, while the Nifty 50 sank near the 23,800 level, plunging 2.6%. The mid and small-cap indices on the BSE crashed more than 2% each during the session.

Investors lost ₹12 lakh crore within minutes, as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly ₹438 lakh crore from ₹450 lakh crore in the previous session.

Why is the stock market falling? 5 key factors explained 1. Crude oil prices vault above $115 Brent crude surged over 26% to $117.16 per barrel for the first time since 2022 due to the US-Iran war and the consequent disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, with major oil producers in the Middle East cutting supplies.

India, which is the world's third-largest importer of crude oil, imports about 85-90% of its crude oil requirements. According to economists, every $1 increase in the per-barrel price of crude oil raises the country's import bill by roughly ₹16,000 crore.

A sharp surge in crude oil prices can flare up inflation, further weaken the Indian rupee, widen the current account deficit, and puncture the momentum of Indian economic growth. This may impact corporate profitability.



A prolonged period of elevated crude oil prices may even force the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to shift its policy stance to a hawkish one.

2. Rupee falls to record low The Indian rupee touched a record low of 92.3375 during Monday's session.

Rupee's weakness is one of the major factors driving panic selling, as the domestic currency's decline can aggravate foreign capital outflows, heighten inflationary risks, and weigh on corporate earnings.

The Indian currency hit a previous record low of 92.30 last week but recovered after the likely intervention of the RBI.

Reuters, quoting traders, reported that the RBI likely stepped into the foreign exchange market and is selling dollars to stem the fall of the Indian rupee.

3. No signs of war ending soon There are no signs that the war between Iran and the combined forces of the US and Israel is going to end soon.

Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been appointed as Iran’s new supreme leader. According to experts, this is also seen as a signal that Tehran is not ready to back down from the war.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, has rejected calls for a ceasefire.

Araghchi told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” that Iran must “continue fighting for the sake of its people.”

The war has already sent crude oil prices to multi-year high levels. If the Middle East crisis continues for a longer period, it could have a serious impact on India's macro outlook and market sentiment.

"The unknown factor now is how long the conflict will last. This uncertainty will also weigh on FIIs, who have again turned aggressive sellers in India after the short bout of buying in February," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

