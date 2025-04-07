Sensex crashes 3%, investors lose ₹14 lakh crore— 10 key highlights of Indian share market today

Witnessing its biggest single-day fall in 10 months, Indian stock market benchmark Sensex ended with a solid loss of 2,227 points, or 2.95 per cent, at 73,137.90 on Monday, April 7, on across-the-board selling due to growing fears over the economic fallout of global trade war triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

The Nifty 50 closed at 22,161.60, down 742.85 points, or 3.24 per cent.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed with losses of 3.46 per cent and 4.13 per cent, respectively.

The overall market capitalisation of the BSE-listed firms dropped to ₹389 lakh crore from over ₹403 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by ₹14 lakh crore in a single session.

Stock market today: 10 key highlights Here are 10 key highlights of the Indian share market today:

1. What drove the sharp selloff in the Indian share market? The domestic market fell in sync with its major global peers on concerns over trade war. The domestic market is still trying to discount the impact of US tariffs and counter-tariffs by other countries on global economic growth.

" The market tumbled as the carnage over high US tariffs and the retaliation by other countries may kickstart a trade war," Vinod Nair, the head of research at Geojit Investments Limited, observed.

"Though the overall impact on India may be limited when compared with other countries, investors are advised to play cautiously during this fray. The focus will be on pure-play domestic themes, where the rebound is likely to be fair when the dust settles," Nair said.

2. Top Nifty 50 losers today As many as 47 stocks ended in the red in the Nifty 50 index, among which Trent (down 14.70 per cent), JSW Steel (down 7.53 per cent) and Tata Steel (down 7.26 per cent) ended as the top losers. One stock- Apollo Hospitals Enterprise - ended flat.

3. Only two Nifty stocks end in the green Shares of Hindustan Unilever (up 0.24 per cent) and Zomato (up 0.22 per cent) were the two stocks that ended in the green in the Nifty 50 index on Monday.

4. Sectoral indices today Nifty Metal (down 6.75 per cent) ended as the biggest loser among sectoral indices, followed by Nifty Realty (down 5.69 per cent).

Media (down 3.94 per cent), Auto (down 3.78 per cent), Private Bank (down 3.47 per cent), PSU Bank (down 2.84 per cent), Pharma (down 2.75 per cent) and IT (down 2.51 per cent) ended with deep losses.

Nifty Bank closed 3.19 per cent lower, while the Financial Services index declined 3.49 per cent.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume According to NSE data, Vodafone Idea (68.35 crore shares), YES Bank (12.25 crore shares), and Tata Steel (12.2 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume.

6. 775 stocks hit 52-week lows As many as 775 stocks, including TCS, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Titan and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) hit their 52-week lows in intraday trade on the BSE.

7. Seven Nifty stocks cracked more than 5% Seven Nifty 50 stocks - Trent, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Tata Motors, L&T, Shriram Finance and Adani Enterprises- cracked more than 5 per cent on Monday.

8. 384 stocks hit lower price bands on NSE Shares of Wockhardt, Kfin Technologies, Sarda Energy & Minerals, JSW Infrastructure and Zaggle Prepaid were among the 384 stocks that hit their lower price band during session on NSE.

9. Advance-decline ratio According to provisional data, 2,640 stocks declined on the NSE on Monday, while 327 advanced and 69 remained unchanged.

10. Nifty 50 outlook According to Ajit Mishra, SVP of research at Religare Broking, a decisive close below the 21,700 level on the Nifty could pave the way for further downside toward 21,300.

On the other hand, any recovery attempt may face resistance in the 22,500–22,800 zone.

"Given the prevailing volatility, traders are advised to adopt a hedged approach and manage position sizes cautiously until we see some stability," said Mishra.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said resistance for Nifty 50 is at 22,350 and 22,550, while support is at 21,900.

