Sensex crashes 500 points, extends losing run to 4th day; what drove the Indian stock market lower?

Stock market today: The Indian stock market came under intense selling pressure on Monday, 1 June, soon after opening on an upbeat note, as investors adopted a sell-on-rise approach due to lingering concerns like elevated crude prices and the lack of an outcome on the Middle East conflict.

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India has also lost favour with foreign institutional investors (FIIs), which has kept the benchmark indices under pressure this year.

In today's trade, Sensex closed at 74,267, down 508 points or 0.68%, taking its four-day losses to 2,220 points. The Nifty 50 declined by 165 points or 0.70% to settle at 23,383, losing almost 650 points in the last four trading sessions.

Investors lost ₹4.26 lakh crore today as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies fell to ₹460.70 lakh crore from ₹464.97 lakh crore as of Friday's close.

The broader markets underperformed today as investors moved towards relatively better-valued opportunities in large-cap equities, seeking stability amid global uncertainties. Nifty Midcap 100 declined 1.45%, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 lost 0.88%.

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What drove the Indian stock market lower? Recent US strikes and the escalation in cross-border hostilities between Israel and Lebanon have exerted selling pressure on equity markets, reflecting heightened geopolitical uncertainty and a shift towards risk-off sentiment, said Vinod Nair of Geojit Financial Services.

According to an AP report, quoting the American military, the United States bombed Iranian radar and drone control sites in Iran after Tehran shot down an American MQ-1 Predator drone this weekend. Iran acknowledged launching a retaliatory strike, while Kuwait said it was intercepting incoming drone and missile fire.

These attacks signal the fragility of a week-long ceasefire in the Middle East war, with officials from both sides looking to finalise a deal to end this conflict, which has now stretched over three months.

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The latest skirmishes once again provided fresh fillip to oil prices as the Brent crude futures jumped 3% to near $94 per barrel and the WTI crude futures were higher by 3.7% at $90.5 per barrel.

Continued foreign institutional outflows, pressure in heavyweight banking stocks and concerns over the potential inflationary impact of higher energy prices further dragged domestic equities. According to NSDL data, net sold Indian stocks worth ₹21,940 crore in May, taking the year-to-date (YTD) outflows to a record ₹246,881 crore.

That said, on the domestic front, the resumption of India-US trade negotiations, with a focus on an interim trade agreement, could act as a supportive trigger for market sentiment going forward, believes Nair.

Going ahead, the upcoming RBI policy decisions and GDP data releases will be key domestic triggers to monitor for further direction.

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Nifty 50 outlook: Tech view Commenting on the technical outlook for Nifty 50, Sudeep Shah - Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said that Nifty has given a breakdown from a parallel channel formation and registered a lower close, ending below the previous day's low. "The RSI has slipped to 40, indicating weakening momentum, while the ADX indicator continues to reflect a bearish setup with the DI- line widening its lead over the DI+, highlighting the strong presence of sellers in the market," he said.

Going ahead, Shah said that the immediate support for Nifty is placed in the 23250-23230 zone. Any sustainable move below this zone could result in Nifty extending its weakness towards 23100, followed by 22950 in the short term, he cautioned. On the upside, the immediate resistance for Nifty is placed in the 23530-23550 zone.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More ✕ Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.

At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.

Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.

Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.