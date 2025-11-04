Sensex crashes 500 points, Nifty 50 ends below 25,600; investors lose over ₹2 lakh crore— 10 key highlights

Stock market today: The Indian stock market ended with significant losses on Tuesday, November 4, on profit booking, tracking weak global cues.

The Sensex ended with a loss of 519 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 83,459.15, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,597.65, down 166 points, or 0.64 per cent. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 0.26 per cent and 0.69 per cent, respectively.

Investors lost more than ₹2 lakh crore on Tuesday as the cumulative market capitalisation of firms listed on the BSE dropped to below ₹470 lakh crore from ₹472.5 lakh crore in the previous session.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the Indian stock market fall today? Lack of fresh domestic triggers and weak global cues triggered profit booking by investors.

Major global markets suffered losses on Tuesday on heavy profit booking amid growing concerns that the "mother market"- the Wall Street- could be headed for a crash due to unsustainable valuations, especially in AI and mega tech stocks. Dow Jones futures declined by a per cent.

Among European peers, France's CAC 40, Germany's DAX, and the UK's FTSE 100 crashed up to 2 per cent, while in Asia, Korea's Kospi plunged more than 2 per cent and Japan's Nikkei fell by over a per cent.

"Indian equity markets ended lower, tracking weak global cues and broad-based selling, particularly across IT, metal, and power sectors. Investor sentiment remained subdued ahead of the holiday-shortened week," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index today Only eight stocks managed to end in the green in the Nifty 50 index, out of which Titan Company, Bharti Airtel, and Bajaj Finance ended at the top, rising 1-2 per cent.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index Shares of Power Grid Corporation, Eternal, and Adani Enterprises ended as the top losers in the index, falling up to 3 per cent.

4. Sectoral indices today Barring Nifty Consumer Durables (up 0.39 per cent), all sectoral indices ended with losses.

Nifty Metal and IT indices fell more than a per cent each, while the Auto index fell by almost a per cent.

Nifty Bank and Financial Services fell by up to half a per cent.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (113.6 crore shares), Suzlon Energy (31.70 crore shares), and YES Bank (13.95 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. Over 10 stocks jump over 15% on BSE Keynote Financial Services, Genomic Valley Biotech, KIFS Financial Services, Contil India, and Libord Finance were among the 12 stocks that jumped over 15 per cent on the BSE.

7. Advance-decline ratio Out of 4,329 stocks traded on the BSE, 1,622 advanced, while 2,540 declined. Some 167 stocks remained unchanged.

8. Over 140 stocks hit 52-week highs As many as 145 stocks, including SBI, Bharti Airtel, SBI Life Insurance Company, Titan Company, Shriram Finance, Indian Oil Corporation, and BPCL, hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

9. More than 90 stocks hit 52-week lows KNR Constructions, Clean Science and Technology, Cohance Lifesciences, Delta Corp, H.G. Infra Engineering, Jindal Saw, Quess Corp, and Westlife Foodworld were among the 91 stocks that hit their 52-week lows on the BSE.

10. Nifty's technical outlook According to Shrikant Chouhan, the head of equity research at Kotak Securities, weak sentiment may persist as long as the Nifty trades below 25,700.

Chouhan said on the downside, the market could slip to 25,550. Further weakness may also persist, which could drag the market to 25,450–25,400.

However, above 25,700, the market is likely to bounce back to 25,800 and 25,875, said Chouhan.

According to Sudeep Shah, the head of technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities, the 25,480–25,440 zone is expected to act as a crucial support, followed by 25,310.

On the upside, Shah finds resistance at 25,820–25,840, and believes a sustained move above 25,840 could drive the Nifty to 25,960.

