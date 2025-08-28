Sensex crashes 700 points; why is the Indian stock market falling? Trump tariffs, other key factors explained

The Indian stock market suffered significant losses in morning trade on Thursday, August 28, after a new round of US tariffs came into effect on Wednesday, raising overall duties to 50 per cent on Indian goods exported to the US.

The benchmark Sensex crashed nearly 700 points, or 1 per cent, to hit an intraday low of 80,107.19. The NSE counterpart Nifty 50 also fell about 1 per cent to hit its intraday low of 24,514.35.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices crashed by over 1 per cent each during the session.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly ₹445 lakh crore from ₹449 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by about ₹4 lakh crore.

Around 9:30 AM, the Sensex was 638 points, or 0.79 per cent, down at 80,148, while the Nifty 50 was 187 points, or 0.76 per cent, lower at 24,525.

Why is the Indian stock market falling? Trump’s tariffs are the biggest factor behind the market sell-off. This has further worsened the already sombre market sentiment, which is also weighed down by foreign capital outflows, weak earnings, and stretched valuations. Let’s take a look at five key factors driving the market downtrend:

1. The Trump tariff impact In late July, United States President Donald Trump had announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods starting August 1. Subsequently, in early August he announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, to be effective from August 27, citing the country’s alleged direct and indirect import of oil from the Russian Federation.

There were expectations that India would avoid secondary tariffs and reach an amicable deal with the US before the August 27 deadline. With that possibility gone and tariffs now in effect, market sentiment has taken a fresh hit. Both countries are expected to seek common ground on tariffs, but the market will be watching for concrete signs of progress.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday that he believes India and the US “will come together” to find a solution to the current tariff issue.

2. Massive FII outflow Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been on a relentless selling spree in the Indian stock market since July amid largely stable dollar and tariff-related uncertainties, weighing on market sentiment.

FIIs have sold Indian stocks worth ₹34,733 crore in the cash segment in August so far. In July, they took away ₹47,667 crore from the cash segment.

According to a recent Nomura report, Indian stocks have become the biggest underweight allocation for emerging market (EM) investors.

In July, investors reallocated capital from India to markets like Taiwan, Hong Kong/China, and South Korea.

3. Stretched valuations Experts believe that the market’s stretched valuations amid weak earnings have been a major factor keeping it range-bound since June this year.

There is also skepticism about an earnings revival in the second half of the year due to prevailing tariff-related concerns. The earnings-valuation mismatch remains the primary reason behind the exodus of FIIs from the Indian market.

"The real challenge before the market is the high valuations and the tepid earnings growth. The strong pillar of support to the market is the aggressive buying by DIIs flush with funds. Any selling by FIIs will be easily neutralised by the aggressive buying by DIIs," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

"Investors can consider moving money from over-valued smallcaps to the safety of fairly valued largecaps with focus on domestic consumption," said Vijayakumar.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

