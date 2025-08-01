Sensex crashes 600 points, investors lose ₹5 lakh crore; what drove the Indian stock market down today? EXPLAINED

The Indian stock market ended with significant losses on Friday, August 1, due to broad-based selling on the first day of the August derivatives series, amid concerns over tariffs, lacklustre earnings, and sustained foreign capital outflows.

The Sensex ended 586 points, or 0.72 per cent, lower at 80,599.91, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,565.35, down 203 points, or 0.82 per cent.

The mid and small-cap segments suffered even deeper losses, as the BSE Midcap and Small-cap indices fell 1.37 per cent and 1.59 per cent, respectively.

The sharp sell-off eroded investors' wealth by over ₹5 crore in a single session as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to ₹444.5 lakh crore from ₹449.7 lakh crore in the previous session.

Why did the Indian stock market fall today? Here are the five key factors that drove the Indian stock market down today:

1. Trump's tariff blues The market is somewhat uncertain about the impact of President Donald Trump's announcement on July 30 of 25 per cent tariffs on Indian imports to the US. The tariffs came into effect on August 1.

There are speculations that tariffs on India may come down to 15-20 per cent after negotiations, but the grey area is the "penalty" part, which Trump did not quantify.

Trump had said, while announcing tariffs on India, that he would impose a penalty also for buying Russian oil.

"The Indian equity market extended its decline for a second day, pressured by renewed tariff threats and punitive duties that could undermine India’s global trade competitiveness," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

2. FPIs' aggressive selling Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been aggressively selling Indian equities, which is weighing on the market.

In July, FPIs sold off Indian equities worth ₹47,667 crore in the cash segment amid stretched valuations, unimpressive earnings, and a stable dollar. The FPI selloff may continue amid the tariff blow.

"Investor sentiment weakened further as FIIs now hold the second-highest net short position in derivatives, reflecting elevated caution. Globally, markets turned negative amid rising U.S. inflation and trade tensions," said Nair.

3. Dollar jumps to over two-month high A significant bounce in the US dollar also impacted domestic market sentiment. The dollar index jumped to 100.26 during the session, its highest level since May 29 this year.

A stronger dollar for a longer period is negative for emerging markets like India as it may further accelerate foreign capital outflow, weaken the country's currency, and raise companies' input costs.

4. Earnings, valuation mismatch While Q1 earnings of Indian corporates have been largely in line so far, they have fallen short of justifying the market's current valuations. This is preventing the market from breaking out of the range it has been stuck in since June.

"Markets continue to grapple with a mixed earnings season, while the recent tariff announcement and persistent foreign fund outflows are further weighing on sentiment," said Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking.

Experts expect earnings to improve in the second half of the year. However, they caution that much will depend on the evolving macroeconomic situation and the direction the tariff war takes.

5. Technical factor: Nifty falls below 24,600 Nifty fell below the consolidation support of 24,600 and is eyeing 24,450. Experts say if the index breaches this support on the downside, it may fall to 24,200-odd levels.

"Nifty is now approaching its next crucial support at 24,450. A breach of this level could trigger a retest of the long-term moving average, the 200-day EMA, near 24,180. On the upside, the 24,800–25,000 zone is expected to act as a strong hurdle," said Mishra.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said Nifty failed to reclaim the 200-DMA on the hourly chart, despite a strong recovery on Thursday. Throughout the day, the index remained below the 50-EMA on the hourly timeframe.

De pointed out that on the daily chart, Nifty has broken below the recent consolidation support at 24,600.

"Sentiment remains weak, with the potential for the correction to extend towards 24,400–24,450. A further decline is likely if it slips below 24,400; otherwise, a recovery can be expected. On the higher side, resistance is seen at 24,600–24,650 and 24,850," said De.

