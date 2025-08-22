Sensex crashes 600 points, Nifty drops below 24,900; why is Indian stock market falling? EXPLAINED with 5 key factors

Stock market crash today: Indian stock market benchmarks suffered sharp losses in intraday trade on Friday, August 22, due to profit booking across segments amid mixed global cues. This reflected caution among market participants ahead of US Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at theJackson Hole symposium.

The Sensex crashed over 600 points, or 0.74 per cent, to hit an intraday low of 81,393, while the Nifty 50 dropped 0.76 per cent to fall to the day's low of 24,893.

The mid- and small-cap segments, however, suffered relatively lesser losses. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices declined by up to half a per cent during the session.

Around 12:30 PM, the Sensex was 512 points, or 0.62 per cent, down at 81,488, while the Nifty 50 was trading 162 points, or 0.65 per cent, lower at 24,922.

Why is the Indian stock market falling? Experts highlight the following five factors behind the fall in the domestic market:

1. Profit booking after a 1,800-point rally in Sensex Experts believe one major reason behind today’s decline in the domestic market is profit booking after six consecutive sessions of strong buying.

The Sensex gained about 1,800 points and had been in the green for six consecutive sessions from August 13 to August 21, its longest daily winning streak since late April this year.

Even though the market's long-term outlook remains positive, investors are booking some profits due to tariff-related uncertainty and weak earnings.

"Over the past two months, Thursdays, Fridays, and Mondays have seen heightened activity in the Indian stock market, driven by factors ranging from Trump’s tariff concerns to geopolitical tensions. Currently, the market is witnessing profit booking ahead of next week’s tariff deadline," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

2. Focus shifts to Trump's tariffs The market is also worried about the looming risk of US President Donald Trump's tariffs. The secondary 25 per cent tariffs will come into effect from August 27, taking the total tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent.

The Indian Government said almost $50 billion worth of Indian goods will be affected once the 50 per cent US tariff comes into effect.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided any positive signs regarding the removal of the secondary tariffs or extending the deadline.

"The headwinds for the market from Trump tariffs will weigh on markets, constraining the rally of the last six days. If the penal tariff of 25 per cent kicks in on August 27, and this appears likely, the impact on India’s growth will not be 20 to 30 bp estimated with 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs, but more. The market will have to discount that," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

3. Caution ahead of Powell's speech at Jackson Hole Cautious global sentiment spilt into the domestic market ahead of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday (August 22). He will speak at 10 AM EDT (7:30 PM Indian Standard Time).

Powell's term ends in May next year, so this will be his last speech as Fed Chair. Experts expect some hints about the US Fed's monetary policy trajectory. The focus will also be on the Fed's assessment of the US economy's growth-inflation dynamics.

4. Heavyweight sectors not performing Weak Q1 earnings of India Inc. seem to have eroded investors' confidence in sectors such as banking and IT, which are witnessing profit booking. Some experts see this as a major factor behind the "sell-on-rise" trend in the market.

"Earnings have largely been weak. Without earnings revival, a sustainable move is a difficult scenario. In the short term, there could be a liquidity-driven rally or short-covering every now and then," said Ajit Mishra, SVP of research at Religare Broking.

"Pressure on banking stocks remains a major concern. This trend has persisted since news emerged about a possible rebalancing of stocks with high index weightage. Apart from banking, sectors that were previously performing well have also started witnessing profit booking, while the IT sector is not participating at all," Mishra said.

Also Read | Expert view: Market may remain rangebound with opportunities in niche areas

5. Escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine Escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine have dealt a strong blow to optimism that the war was nearing its end. For India, this is a dual negative—both economically and geopolitically.

Crude oil prices rose by over a per cent amid reports of fresh tensions between the two countries, which is negative for India, one of the world's largest crude oil importers.

Also Read | What Russia wants as peace deal with Ukraine? Vladimir Putin has three demands

Meanwhile, Trump had earlier hinted that secondary tariffs on India may not be imposed if the Russia-Ukraine war ends. The US administration believes that New Delhi can play a significant role in ending the European conflict.

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro reportedly highlighted India's key role in ending the Ukraine-Russia conflict. "In many ways, the road to peace runs through New Delhi," Navarro said.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar