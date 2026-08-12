Sensex crashes 600 points, Nifty nears 24,250; investors lose ₹3 lakh crore; key factors behind market selloff explained

The Indian stock market remained in the negative territory for the second consecutive session, with the benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, falling almost 1% each in intraday trade on Wednesday, 12 August.

The Sensex dropped more than 650 points, or 0.80%, to an intraday low of 77,498, while the NSE counterpart Nifty 50 declined more than 200 points, or 0.84%, to an intraday low of 24,266.

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The mid and small-cap segments also witnessed selling; Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices declined by up to 0.50%.

Investors lost about ₹3 lakh crore in a day, as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to ₹490 lakh crore from nearly ₹493 lakh crore in the previous session.

Why is the stock market falling today? Here are five key factors behind the fall in the Indian stock market:

1. Middle East confusion The market is reacting negatively to the persistent uncertainty about the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a potential US-Iran peace deal. While Iran has said the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the US agrees to its conditions, US President Donald Trump has said the US is ‘in total control’ of the crucial waterway.

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Meanwhile, reports of sporadic strikes in the region continue to percolate. Yemen's coastguards have revealed that six individuals were killed in a Houthi attack on a cargo ship in the Bab el-Mandab Strait. The US Central Command has said that it fired two missiles at a container ship in the Gulf of Oman.

2. Elevated oil prices Elevated oil prices have rekindled concerns that inflation will remain above central banks' tolerance bands, prompting interest rate hikes.

Brent crude rose 1% to trade near $90 per barrel on Wednesday as uncertainties about a US-Iran peace deal and attacks on two ships drove concerns about disruptions in supplies from the region.

"The principal factor restraining a rally is the strengthening Brent crude, which has again moved above the $89 level. The off-and-on skirmishes between the U.S. and Iran continue with the latest attack by the U.S. military on a Panama-flagged container ship. Iran now appears to be hardening its stance on the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. This might keep crude prices elevated, constraining a rally in the market," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, noted.

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Higher oil prices can strain India's fiscal position, widen its current account deficit, weaken the domestic currency, drive up inflation, lead to interest rate hikes, weigh on corporate profitability, and trigger foreign capital outflows.

3. Caution ahead of key inflation prints To some extent, caution ahead of key inflation prints in the US and India has also contributed to the market's downtrend. Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation data for July is due in India and the US later today, which will influence expectations about monetary policy from the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of India.

Also Read | Expert view: Earnings growth will continue to strengthen over coming quarters

Both the US Fed and the RBI maintained a status quo on benchmark interest rates in their recent policy decisions. However, concerns are rife that oil price-driven inflation can push them to bite the bullet and raise rates in the near future if the Middle East conflict is not resolved soon.

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US CPI is expected to come in at 3.4% compared to 3.5% in June, while India CPI may climb further to 4.50% from 4.38% in June.

4. Heavy profit across sectors Investors are booking profits across sectors amid persistent geopolitical uncertainties. Nifty IT crashed over 2%, while FMCG, Consumer Durables, healthcare, and Realty declined over 1% each, as investors opted to take money off the table and wait for further clarity before making fresh bets.

Also Read | Tata Group stocks decline as Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran resigns

5. Technical view on Nifty 50 Nifty has breached its support at 24,400 and is inching towards 24,250–24,200.

Rajesh Palviya, the head of research of Axis Direct, said the Nifty’s undertone remains subdued below 24,650, with immediate support at 24,400, followed by 24,250–24,200.

Shrikant Chouhan, the head of equity research at Kotak Securities, said as long as the market remains below 24,550, weak sentiment may continue.

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"Below 24,550, the market could retest the 20-day SMA (simple moving average) or the 24,350-24,250 levels. On the flip side, above 24,550, the sentiment could change, and it could bounce back to 24,650-24,700," said Chouhan.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.