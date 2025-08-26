Sensex crashes 700 points, investors lose ₹5L Cr; why is Indian stock market falling? EXPLAINED with 5 key factors

Indian stock market witnessed a strong across-segment selloff in intraday trade on Tuesday, August 26, with the Sensex falling nearly 700 points and Nifty dropping to near 24,750.

The sharp selloff could be largely attributed to concerns over Trump's tariffs as August 27 approaches, with no signs of a trade truce between India and the US.

The Sensex opened at 81,377.39 against its previous close of 81,635.91 and crashed nearly 700 points, or 1 per cent, to an intraday low of 80,947.26.

The NSE benchmark Nifty 50 opened at 24,899.50 against the previous close of 24,967.75 and dropped by almost 1 per cent to its day's low of 24,755.60.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices underperformed by falling up to 1.5 per cent during the session.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly ₹450 lakh crore from ₹455 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by about ₹5 lakh crore.

Why is the Indian stock market falling? Experts highlighted the following five key factors behind the market selloff:

1. Trump tariff jitters Contrary to expectations, India may now face a 50 per cent tariff on its exports to the US.

The Trump administration, in a draft notice published on Monday, August 25, detailed its plan to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Indian products as the August 27 deadline approaches.

There were expectations—especially after Trump's meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin—that the US could offer relief to India and withdraw the announced tariffs. However, this hope has now been dashed.

There are no indications that the US and India are actively engaged in trade negotiations at this stage. The Trump administration has stated that it imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India to discourage Russia from continuing its war in Ukraine and to bring it to the negotiation table.