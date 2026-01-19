Sensex crashes 700 points, Nifty drops below 25,500— Why is the Indian stock market falling? Explained

The Indian stock market witnessed an across-segment selloff on Monday, January 19, on profit booking amid weak global cues. Benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 fell by almost a per cent, with heavyweights, including Reliance, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank, among the top drags after their Q3 results.

The Sensex crashed nearly 700 points, or 0.80%, to an intraday low of 82,898.31, while the Nifty 50 dropped to 25,494.35 during the session, falling by nearly 0.80%.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also fell by up to a per cent. Investors lost more than ₹2 lakh crore as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to below ₹466 lakh crore from nearly ₹468 lakh crore in the previous session.

Why is the Indian stock market falling? Let's take a look at five key factors behind the fall in the Indian stock market:

1. Trump's tariff threat US President Donald Trump threatened tariffs against eight European nations, effective from February 1, over Greenland.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social that starting 1 February, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland will be charged 10% tariff on all goods they export to the United States. On 1 June, the tariffs will increase to 25% and remain at 25% until a deal regarding "the complete and total purchase of Greenland" is finalised, he said.

Trump's tariff threat attracted sharp reactions from European Union leaders, with media reports suggesting several of them discussed possible retaliation, including bringing back last year’s plan to impose tariffs on US goods.

“We don’t know now how President Trump’s disruptive policies are going to impact international trade and global economic growth. How the European nations are going to react to President Trump’s latest Greenland tariffs remains to be seen,” said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

"If Trump walks his talk and imposes 10% tariffs on the eight European countries on February 1st and follows it up by raising the tariffs to 25% from June 1st onwards, retaliation by the European bloc is almost certain," said Vijayakumar.

2. Unimpressive Q3 earnings Indian corporates have reported mixed Q3 results so far. Unlike expectations of a healthy upside, the numbers for heavyweight sectors such as IT and banking have shown only mild improvements, which have failed to boost market sentiment, pressured by US tariffs and geopolitical tensions.

3. Relentless FII selling Relentless selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remains a key headwind for the market. FIIs have sold off Indian stocks worth over ₹22,000 crore in the cash segment in January so far. FIIs have been selling Indian stocks since July last year.

"The total FII selling for January up to 16th stood at ₹22,529 crore. This month, FIIs were sellers on all days except one. The underperformance of India vis-à-vis other major markets is continuing in early 2026, also. Year-to-date return from Nifty stands at -1.73%," Vijayakumar noted.

"It appears that the FII selling trend may continue until some positive triggers for a market rally happen. The AI trade, which dominated the stock market trend in 2025, is also continuing in early 2026. A reversal of this trend might happen sometime in 2026," said Vijayakumar.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

