Sensex crashes 800 points, Nifty drops below 24,650; why is Indian stock market falling? Explained with 5 key factors

Stock market crash: The Indian stock market suffered significant losses across segments in the morning session on Thursday, July 31, with the benchmark Sensex crashing nearly 800 points and the Nifty 50 plunging below 24,650.

A massive selloff engulfed the domestic stock market a day after US President Donald Trump slapped a 25 per cent tariff on most Indian imports to the US.

The Sensex opened at 80,695.50 against its previous close of 81,481.86 and plunged nearly 800 points, or 1 per cent, to an intraday low of 80,695.15. The NSE counterpart Nifty 50, after opening at 24,642.25 against its previous close of 24,855.05, crashed almost 1 per cent to an intraday low of 24,635.

The selloff was more intense in the mid and small-cap segments as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices plunged up to 2 per cent.

Around 10 AM, the Sensex was 612 points, or 0.75 per cent, down at 80,870, and the Nifty 50 was 179 points, or 0.72 per cent, down at 24,676.

Investors lost over ₹3 lakh crore within the first 10 minutes from the opening bell as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly ₹449 lakh crore from more than ₹452 lakh crore in the previous session.

Track all live updates of the Indian stock market here

Why is the Indian stock market falling? Experts highlighted the following five key factors behind the stock market selloff:

1. Trump's India tariff US President Donald Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff and a penalty on India for buying Russian oil, effective August 1.

Experts believe a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports to the US may weigh on the Indian stock market sentiment. If tariffs stay at this level for a longer period, it will impact the country's GDP growth and weaken its currency, further impacting foreign capital inflow.

"The higher tariffs on India versus expectations could potentially weigh on capital flows. FII flows have now become critical in shaping market outcomes amid heavy promoter selling and slowing DII flows. The direct impact is likely to be on stocks/sectors where the US sets the marginal price –pharma, auto ancillaries, a few industrials, cables and wires, tiles, etc.," said Nuvama Institutional Equities.

"However, the indirect impact of capital flight is likely to be more dominant and could weigh on SMIDs and high-beta domestic cyclicals (real estate, NBFCs and industrials). On the other hand, an INR depreciation could help IT, and it could potentially outperform given the now low relative valuations. Overall, maintain a cautious stance on markets," the brokerage firm added.

2. Fed gives no hint on rate cuts Another key factor that added to the pessimism in the market is the lack of hints from the US Fed on rate cuts starting coming months.

While the US Federal Reserve maintained the federal funds rate in the range of 4.25 per cent to 4.50 per cent on expected lines, the central bank did not give any clear signal that rate cuts may begin any time soon.

Some experts believe rate cuts may begin after one or two quarters.

"It may take more than one or two quarters—possibly even longer—before the Fed begins easing. Over the past two months, tariffs have been on the rise, and their impact is expected to come with a lag. The September–October period will be crucial to observe how these tariffs affect US inflation," said G Chokkalingam, the founder and head of research at Equinomics Research Private Limited.

Market participants appear concerned that elevated interest rates for a longer period may keep the US dollar and bond yields up, which can affect the foreign capital inflow in emerging markets like India.

3. FPI's relentless selling Massive foreign capital outflows have been one of the main reasons behind the Indian stock market's recent downtrend.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have sold Indian equities worth over ₹42,000 crore in the cash segment in July so far (till July 30).

FPIs have been selling Indian stocks as the market valuation is stretched, the rupee has weakened, and earnings have remained soft.

Also Read | Foreign investors dump Indian stocks as dollar returns shrink

4. Weak earnings fail to support the market India Inc.'s Q1 earnings so far have been mixed, offering little support to the market. Sectors like IT continue to see demand-side pressure, while banks' margins have declined due to the RBI's rate cuts.

Experts expect earnings to revive in the second half of the financial year (H2FY26), but tariff-related uncertainty is testing that hope in the market.

5. Technical factor Nifty fell below 24,650 during the session, inching closer to a key support at 24,600.

Experts believe a breach of 24,600 on the downside will drag the market to 24,450 or even 24,250.

"We believe that as long as the market continues to trade above 24,600, the pullback is likely to continue. On the upside, the market could move towards 25,000, and a further rally could take the indices towards 25,075," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

"If the market sustains above 24600 despite the negative news, we may see a quick reversal to the 24,900 and 25,000 levels. If it breaks below 24,600, the index may even retest the 24,450 or 24,250 levels," Chouhan added.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar