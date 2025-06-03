Sensex crashes 800 points, Nifty nears 24,500; what is driving the Indian stock market down?

Indian stock market suffered significant losses on Tuesday, June 3, tracking weak global cues and amid growing concerns over stretched valuations and foreign capital outflow.

The Sensex opened at 81,492.50 against its previous close of 81,373.75 and crashed nearly 800 points, or 1 per cent, to hit an intraday low of 80,575.09. On the other hand, the Nifty 50 opened at 24,786.30 against its previous close of 24,716.60 and crashed nearly 1 per cent to an intraday low of 24,502.15.

Around 2:40 PM, the Sensex was 500 points, or 0.61 per cent, down at 80,874, while the Nifty 50 was at 24,586.85, down 130 points, or 0.52 per cent.

Why is the Indian stock market falling today? Experts highlight the following five reasons behind the stock market fall today:

1. Concerns over premium valuation Concerns are growing about the Indian stock market's overstretched valuation. The current price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of the Nifty 50 is above its one-year average PE.

"The concern in the market now is the high valuation, particularly in the broader market. But the trends in money flows into the market and the healthy trend of retail investors persisting with their investment for longer periods indicate that Indian equities will remain at higher valuations for an extended period of time," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

2. Erratic US trade policy Erratic US trade policy keeps investors cautious worldwide. Experts say the market believes there is no certainty around Trump's tariff policies, which will continue to fuel concerns.

While China has accused the US of violating their recent trade deal, US President Donald Trump is to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping to address the simmering tensions between the two countries.

3. Foreign capital outflow Signs of foreign capital inflow losing steam are weighing on market sentiment. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have sold Indian equities worth about ₹9,000 crore in the cash segment in the last two sessions amid rising US bond yields and elevated valuations of Indian equities.

4. Lack of triggers The domestic market lacks fresh positive triggers amid tepid Q4 results, stretched valuations and tariff-related uncertainty.

Experts say that the Q4FY25 results of India Inc. were largely stable, but they failed to boost market sentiment.

"The Q4FY25 earnings fared better than expectations. However, forward earnings revisions continue to exhibit weakness, with downgrades surpassing upgrades," said brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

India's growth outlook remains strong, but much of it appears to be already priced in by the market. All eyes are now on the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting on June 6. Experts anticipate a 25 basis point rate cut, but since it is largely expected, it may not provide a meaningful boost to market sentiment.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.