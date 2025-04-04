Sensex crashes over 800 points; Nifty sinks below 23,000; Trump tariffs, other key factors behind stock market selloff

Indian stock market crash today: A day after showing remarkable resilience amid a sharp global sell-off, the Indian stock market witnessed deep losses in intraday trade on Friday, April 4. Benchmark indices, the Sensex crashed over 800 points, while the Nifty 50 dropped below 22,950, dragged down by weak global cues.

The Sensex opened at 76,160.09 against its previous close of 76,295.36 and plunged over 850 points to the level of 75,435.75. The Nifty 50 crashed over a per cent to drop to level 22,921.60.

The selloff was across segments and even deeper in the broader market. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices crashed 3 per cent each.

Around 10:40 AM, the Sensex traded 759 points, or 1 per cent, lower at 75,536, while the Nifty 50 was 286 points, or 1.23 per cent, down at 22,965.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms was nearly ₹405 lakh crore at that time, compared to over ₹413 lakh crore in the previous session. This means investors lost more than ₹8 lakh crore within the first one and a half hours of the session.

Why stock market is down today? Here are the key factors behind the sharp selloff in the Indian stock market today:

1. Trump's fresh tariff warnings According to media reports, US President Donald Trump has announced tariffs on pharmaceutical imports as well. On April 2, Trump excluded tariffs on Indian pharmaceuticals. However, media reports suggest he is planning tariffs on pharmaceuticals, too.

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, Donald Trump said pharma tariffs are coming soon and will be at a level never seen before. The Trump administration is seeing pharma as a separate category.

2. Weak global cues Weak global sentiment spilt over into the domestic market, as mounting concerns over a global economic slowdown—driven by Trump’s tariff policies—raised fears of a significant negative impact on the Indian economy as well.

Major Wall Street indices, such as Nasdaq crashed 5.97 per cent and S&P 500 plunged 4.84 per cent overnight. Among Asian peers, Japan's Nikkei fell over 3 per cent and Korea's Kospi declined nearly 2 per cent during the session.



The Indian stock market outperformed its Asian peers on Thursday, the day the US President announced sweeping new tariffs. However, it is facing renewed pressure today as weak global cues weigh on investor sentiment and trigger broad-based selling.

3. Concerns over tariff ramifications Although experts believe Trump’s tariffs are unlikely to significantly impact the Indian economy directly, lingering uncertainty over the extent of their ripple effects is dampening market sentiment.

"Markets are going through heightened uncertainty, which is likely to last sometime. Trump has triggered a trade war, and retaliatory tariffs from China, the EU, and others are on the cards. This will only extend the period of uncertainty and confusion in the market," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

“It appears that contraction in global trade and decline in global growth are inevitable in the present context. The decline in global growth will impact India’s growth, too, even though we might do better than other large economies,” said Vijayakumar.

4. Q4 earnings in focus While investors are grappling with uncertainty over Trump tariffs, the focus is also on the upcoming quarterly results of India Inc.

IT major TCS will report its December quarter numbers next Thursday, 10 April.

The numbers could come on a mixed note. Investors will keenly observe management commentary amid the evolving situation in the world in the wake of Trump's tariff policies.

Indian corporates have reported unimpressive numbers in the last three quarters, and there are expectations that Q4 numbers will be stable and even show some slight improvement. If this hope is dashed, it may trigger a fresh wave of selloff in the Indian stock market.

