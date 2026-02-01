Sensex crashes over 2,300 points from day's high amid budget, STT announcements— Why's the stock market falling?

The Sensex crashed more than 2,300 points from the day's high, while the Nifty 50 dropped to 24,571.75 after the FM announced the STT hike.

Nishant Kumar
Updated1 Feb 2026, 12:47 PM IST
The Sensex crashed 850 points, Nifty 50 dropped to levels near 25,000 in intraday trade on Sunday amid budget, STT announcements.
The Sensex crashed 850 points, Nifty 50 dropped to levels near 25,000 in intraday trade on Sunday amid budget, STT announcements.(An AI-generated image)

The Indian stock market witnessed a sudden, sharp fall in intraday trade on Sunday, February 1, after the Finance Minister (FM) presented her ninth consecutive budget, announcing measures to accelerate economic growth while maintaining fiscal prudence.

The Sensex crashed more than 2,300 points from the day's high, while the Nifty 50 dropped to 24,571.75 after the FM announced the STT hike.

Why is the stock market falling?

The biggest reason behind the sudden, sharp fall in the market is the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) hike proposal.

STT is a tax levied by the Indian government on the purchase and sale of stocks traded on recognised stock exchanges in India.

The Finance Minister proposed to increase the STT on Futures & Options (F&O) transactions.

Sitharaman proposed to raise the STT by more than 50% on futures to 0.05% from 0.02% and to 0.15% from 0.01% earlier on options transactions.

"I propose to raise the STT on Futures to 0.05% from the present 0.02%. STT on options premium and exercise of options are both proposed to be raised to 0.15% from the present rate of 0.1% and 0.125%, respectively," the FM said in her budget speech.

“The steep increase in STT on futures and options, coming on top of last year’s hike, is likely to raise impact costs for traders, hedgers, and arbitrageurs. This could cool derivative activity and lead to a reduction in volumes. The intent appears to be volume moderation rather than revenue maximisation, as any potential revenue gain could be offset by lower derivative volumes,” Shripal Shah, MD & CEO, Kotak Securities, noted.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

SensexNifty 50Indian Stock MarketStock MarketBudget
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSensex crashes over 2,300 points from day's high amid budget, STT announcements— Why's the stock market falling?
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.