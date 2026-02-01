Sensex crashes over 2,300 points from day's high amid budget, STT announcements— Why's the stock market falling?

The Indian stock market witnessed a sudden, sharp fall in intraday trade on Sunday, February 1, after the Finance Minister (FM) presented her ninth consecutive budget, announcing measures to accelerate economic growth while maintaining fiscal prudence.

The Sensex crashed more than 2,300 points from the day's high, while the Nifty 50 dropped to 24,571.75 after the FM announced the STT hike.

Why is the stock market falling? The biggest reason behind the sudden, sharp fall in the market is the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) hike proposal.

STT is a tax levied by the Indian government on the purchase and sale of stocks traded on recognised stock exchanges in India.

The Finance Minister proposed to increase the STT on Futures & Options (F&O) transactions.

Sitharaman proposed to raise the STT by more than 50% on futures to 0.05% from 0.02% and to 0.15% from 0.01% earlier on options transactions.

"I propose to raise the STT on Futures to 0.05% from the present 0.02%. STT on options premium and exercise of options are both proposed to be raised to 0.15% from the present rate of 0.1% and 0.125%, respectively," the FM said in her budget speech.

“The steep increase in STT on futures and options, coming on top of last year’s hike, is likely to raise impact costs for traders, hedgers, and arbitrageurs. This could cool derivative activity and lead to a reduction in volumes. The intent appears to be volume moderation rather than revenue maximisation, as any potential revenue gain could be offset by lower derivative volumes,” Shripal Shah, MD & CEO, Kotak Securities, noted.