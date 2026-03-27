Sensex crashes 900 points, investors lose ₹6 lakh crore— 5 Key factors behind stock market selloff explained

The Indian stock market suffered strong losses in morning trade on Friday, March 27, with equity benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- falling more than 1%.
The Sensex crashed over 900 points, or more than 1%, to an intraday low of 74,347, while the Nifty 50 dropped nearly 300 points, or more than 1%, to the day's low of 23,026. The mid and small-cap indices on the BSE also dropped more than 1% each.
Investors lost about ₹6 lakh crore within minutes as the cumulative market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to ₹425 lakh crore from ₹431 lakh crore in the previous session.
Here are five key factors behind the stock market selloff today:
1. Weak global cues: Weak global cues seem to be weighing on domestic market sentiment. Major Asian peers such as Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei dropped up to 2% following a 2% fall in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)
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Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the Indian stock market as well as major global stock markets along with the broader macroeconomic trends for a decade. <br><br> He is obsessed with breaking down complex financial and economic concepts into clear and engaging stories. He focuses not only on what is happening in the markets, but also why it matters. <br><br> His coverage includes stock market trends, sector rotations, monetary and fiscal policy developments, inflation, growth data, and personal finance strategies. <br><br> With nearly 10 years of experience in covering financial markets, Nishant has covered bull markets, corrections, policy transitions, and macro developments that has equipped him with a deep understanding of how domestic and global forces shape markets and affect investments. <br><br> He regularly interviews market veterans, fund managers, economists, policymakers, and corporate leaders to provide readers with a 360-degree view of market dynamics and the broader economic landscape. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Nishant worked with some of India’s most respected business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Moneycontrol, where he reported extensively on the stock market, corporate earnings, macroeconomic trends, GDP, inflation, monetary policies of the RBI and the US Federal Reserve, bonds, and currencies. <br><br> Apart from economics and investing, he has interests in geopolitics and emerging technologies, such as AI.
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